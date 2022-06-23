Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
1 Pfennig 1858 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,5 - 1,52 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC360,000
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXVII
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1858
- RulerHeinrich LXVII (Prince of Reuss Junior Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6661 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
