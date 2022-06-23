flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

1 Pfennig 1858 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVIIReverse 1 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,5 - 1,52 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC360,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXVII
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1858
  • RulerHeinrich LXVII (Prince of Reuss Junior Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6661 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
SellerGrün
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
SellerWAG
DateApril 12, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

