Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
1 Pfennig 1855 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,5 - 1,52 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC362,160
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXVII
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1855
- RulerHeinrich LXVII (Prince of Reuss Junior Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1855 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1041 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.
Сondition
