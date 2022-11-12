flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

1 Pfennig 1855 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1855 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVIIReverse 1 Pfennig 1855 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,5 - 1,52 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC362,160

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXVII
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1855
  • RulerHeinrich LXVII (Prince of Reuss Junior Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1855 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1041 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1855 A at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
605 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
SellerFrühwald
DateJuly 4, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

