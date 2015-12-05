flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Silber Groschen 1850 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1850 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXIIReverse Silber Groschen 1850 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,222)
  • Weight2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC62,049

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXII
  • DenominationSilber Groschen
  • Year1850
  • RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1850 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1261 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place March 12, 2011.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 5, 2015
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 13, 2011
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 12, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2011
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 7, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Reuss-SchleizCoin catalog of Heinrich LXIICoins of Reuss-Schleiz in 1850All Reuss-Schleiz coinsReuss-Schleiz silver coinsReuss-Schleiz coins Silber GroschenNumismatic auctions