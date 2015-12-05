Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
Silber Groschen 1850 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,222)
- Weight2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC62,049
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXII
- DenominationSilber Groschen
- Year1850
- RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1850 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1261 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place March 12, 2011.
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
