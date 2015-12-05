Silber Groschen 1850 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1850 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1261 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place March 12, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) AU (2) XF (2)