Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Silber Groschen 1846 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1846 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXIIReverse Silber Groschen 1846 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,222)
  • Weight2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter18,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC62,373

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXII
  • DenominationSilber Groschen
  • Year1846
  • RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1846 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1846 A at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
920 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1846 A at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1846 A at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 2, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1846 A at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1846 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
