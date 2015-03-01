Silber Groschen 1846 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (1) VF (1)