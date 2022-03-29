flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Silber Groschen 1844 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1844 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXIIReverse Silber Groschen 1844 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,222)
  • Weight2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter18,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC92,402

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXII
  • DenominationSilber Groschen
  • Year1844
  • RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1844 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1966 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1844 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 29, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1844 A at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1844 A at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1844 A at auction Stephen Album - January 22, 2017
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 22, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Reuss-SchleizCoin catalog of Heinrich LXIICoins of Reuss-Schleiz in 1844All Reuss-Schleiz coinsReuss-Schleiz silver coinsReuss-Schleiz coins Silber GroschenNumismatic auctions