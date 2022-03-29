Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
Silber Groschen 1844 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,222)
- Weight2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter18,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC92,402
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXII
- DenominationSilber Groschen
- Year1844
- RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1844 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1966 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.
