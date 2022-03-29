Silber Groschen 1844 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1844 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1966 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) VF (1)