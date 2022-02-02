Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
Silber Groschen 1841 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,222)
- Weight2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter18,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC63,821
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXII
- DenominationSilber Groschen
- Year1841
- RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3242 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
