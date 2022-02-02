Silber Groschen 1841 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3242 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (1) VF (2)