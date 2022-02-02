flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Silber Groschen 1841 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXIIReverse Silber Groschen 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,222)
  • Weight2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter18,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC63,821

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXII
  • DenominationSilber Groschen
  • Year1841
  • RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3242 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateJanuary 20, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateJune 4, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

