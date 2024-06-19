flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

2 Thaler 1854 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1854 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXIIReverse 2 Thaler 1854 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,119 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,4071 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,700

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXII
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1854
  • RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1854 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3432 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 860,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction WAG - March 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1638 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Heritage - February 4, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 4, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
1850 $
Price in auction currency 1850 USD
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 23, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
SellerWAG
DateNovember 12, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 16, 2022
ConditionMS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
SellerWAG
DateJune 13, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
SellerMöller
DateNovember 16, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
SellerKünker
DateJune 25, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateMay 30, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 18, 2019
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateNovember 18, 2019
ConditionMS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateMay 4, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 2, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

