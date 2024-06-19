Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
2 Thaler 1854 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,119 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,4071 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,700
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXII
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1854
- RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1854 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3432 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 860,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 4, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
1850 $
Price in auction currency 1850 USD
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 16, 2022
ConditionMS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateNovember 18, 2019
ConditionMS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
