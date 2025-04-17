flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

2 Thaler 1853 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1853 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXIIReverse 2 Thaler 1853 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,119 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,4071 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,700

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXII
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1853
  • RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1853 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3681 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place March 19, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Katz - April 17, 2025
SellerKatz
DateApril 17, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
3419 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Künker - March 21, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
4125 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
SellerMarciniak
DateJune 13, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 16, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 1, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 19, 2021
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 17, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Sedwick - November 19, 2020
SellerSedwick
DateNovember 19, 2020
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
SellerKünker
DateMarch 19, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 15, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 28, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Rauch - November 10, 2016
SellerRauch
DateNovember 10, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1853 A at auction Künker - July 5, 2025
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Reuss-SchleizCoin catalog of Heinrich LXIICoins of Reuss-Schleiz in 1853All Reuss-Schleiz coinsReuss-Schleiz silver coinsReuss-Schleiz coins 2 ThalerNumismatic auctions