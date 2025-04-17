Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
2 Thaler 1853 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,119 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,4071 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,700
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXII
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1853
- RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1853 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3681 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place March 19, 2025.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
12
