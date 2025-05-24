Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
2 Thaler 1846 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,119 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,4071 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,650
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXII
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1846
- RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.
