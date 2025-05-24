flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

2 Thaler 1846 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1846 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXIIReverse 2 Thaler 1846 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,119 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,4071 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,650

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXII
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1846
  • RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
824 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
967 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
SellerMarciniak
DateJune 13, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateNovember 13, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
SellerKünker
DateJune 25, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
SellerKünker
DateJuly 17, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 18, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Möller - November 6, 2017
SellerMöller
DateNovember 6, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
SellerWAG
DateJuly 9, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 9, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - October 7, 2014
SellerKünker
DateOctober 7, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction CNG - May 14, 2014
SellerCNG
DateMay 14, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2014
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 9, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2014
SellerKünker
DateMarch 12, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 27, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Cayón - February 26, 2010
SellerCayón
DateFebruary 26, 2010
ConditionAU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Reuss-SchleizCoin catalog of Heinrich LXIICoins of Reuss-Schleiz in 1846All Reuss-Schleiz coinsReuss-Schleiz silver coinsReuss-Schleiz coins 2 ThalerNumismatic auctions