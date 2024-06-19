Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
2 Thaler 1844 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,119 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,4071 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC3,000
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXII
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1844
- RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1844 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5841 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
Service
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateSeptember 23, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections