Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

2 Thaler 1844 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1844 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXIIReverse 2 Thaler 1844 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,119 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,4071 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC3,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXII
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1844
  • RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1844 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5841 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
1977 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
1181 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION - September 23, 2023
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateSeptember 23, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 1, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 5, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateMay 17, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction GINZA - October 10, 2018
SellerGINZA
DateOctober 10, 2018
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
SellerSonntag
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Niemczyk - March 26, 2018
SellerNiemczyk
DateMarch 26, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 24, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Möller - November 6, 2017
SellerMöller
DateNovember 6, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
SellerKünker
DateMarch 17, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2015
SellerKünker
DateMarch 12, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2014
SellerKünker
DateJuly 1, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

