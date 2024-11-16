Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
2 Thaler 1840 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,119 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,4071 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,650
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXII
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1840
- RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23661 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,581. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections