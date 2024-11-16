flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

2 Thaler 1840 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1840 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXIIReverse 2 Thaler 1840 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,119 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,4071 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,650

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXII
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1840
  • RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23661 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,581. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
3269 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
SellerSonntag
DateJuly 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
752 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 21, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 24, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 16, 2019
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 15, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateMay 4, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Rauch - November 14, 2018
SellerRauch
DateNovember 14, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
SellerSonntag
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
SellerWAG
DateMarch 11, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 24, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
SellerWAG
DateOctober 2, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

