Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
2 Silber Groschen 1850 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,312)
- Weight3,118 g
- Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC63,535
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXII
- Denomination2 Silber Groschen
- Year1850
- RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1850 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4240 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
