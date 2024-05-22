2 Silber Groschen 1850 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1850 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4240 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (5) AU (2) XF (6) VF (2)