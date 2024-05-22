flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

2 Silber Groschen 1850 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)

Obverse 2 Silber Groschen 1850 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXIIReverse 2 Silber Groschen 1850 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,312)
  • Weight3,118 g
  • Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC63,535

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXII
  • Denomination2 Silber Groschen
  • Year1850
  • RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1850 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4240 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 2, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateMay 23, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
SellerKünker
DateMarch 19, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateJanuary 20, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 24, 2015
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
SellerHöhn
DateSeptember 14, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateApril 14, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 12, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1850 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2011
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 7, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Silber Groschen 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

