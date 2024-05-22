Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
3 Pfennig 1850 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,5 - 4,56 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC311,520
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXII
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1850
- RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1850 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.
Сondition
