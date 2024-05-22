flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

3 Pfennig 1850 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1850 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXIIReverse 3 Pfennig 1850 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,5 - 4,56 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC311,520

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXII
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1850
  • RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1850 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
1194 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateNovember 8, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 29, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
SellerWAG
DateNovember 6, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
SellerWAG
DateJune 5, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateJanuary 13, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

