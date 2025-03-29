flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

3 Pfennig 1844 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1844 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXIIReverse 3 Pfennig 1844 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,5 - 4,56 g
  • Diameter25 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC379,380

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXII
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1844
  • RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1844 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 846 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
Service
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1844 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 29, 2025
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateMarch 29, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1844 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 29, 2024
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1844 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1844 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2024
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateApril 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1844 A at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1844 A at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1844 A at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1844 A at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 12, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1844 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2023
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateSeptember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1844 A at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 8, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1844 A at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 12, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1844 A at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1844 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1844 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1844 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1844 A at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateJanuary 20, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1844 A at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1844 A at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1844 A at auction Stack's - June 29, 2015
SellerStack's
DateJune 29, 2015
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1844 A at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 30, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1844 A at auction Stack's - May 4, 2015
SellerStack's
DateMay 4, 2015
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

