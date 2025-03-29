Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
3 Pfennig 1844 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,5 - 4,56 g
- Diameter25 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC379,380
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXII
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1844
- RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1844 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 846 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
Service
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateApril 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
