3 Pfennig 1844 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1844 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 846 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

