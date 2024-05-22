3 Pfennig 1841 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1841 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 381 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (4) VF (1)