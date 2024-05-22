Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
3 Pfennig 1841 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,5 - 4,56 g
- Diameter25 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC250,456
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXII
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1841
- RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1841 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 381 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.
