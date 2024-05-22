flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

3 Pfennig 1841 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1841 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXIIReverse 3 Pfennig 1841 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,5 - 4,56 g
  • Diameter25 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC250,456

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXII
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1841
  • RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1841 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 381 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1841 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1841 A at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 9, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 22, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Reuss-SchleizCoin catalog of Heinrich LXIICoins of Reuss-Schleiz in 1841All Reuss-Schleiz coinsReuss-Schleiz copper coinsReuss-Schleiz coins 3 PfennigNumismatic auctions