Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
1 Pfennig 1850 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,5 - 1,52 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC362,160
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXII
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1850
- RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1850 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3244 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections