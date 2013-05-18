flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

1 Pfennig 1850 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1850 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXIIReverse 1 Pfennig 1850 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,5 - 1,52 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC362,160

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXII
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1850
  • RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1850 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3244 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1850 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 5, 2011
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1850 A at auction Heritage - March 14, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 14, 2010
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

