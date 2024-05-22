flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

1 Pfennig 1841 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1841 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXIIReverse 1 Pfennig 1841 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,5 - 1,52 g
  • Diameter18,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC751,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXII
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1841
  • RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1841 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1597 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1841 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1841 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Reuss-SchleizCoin catalog of Heinrich LXIICoins of Reuss-Schleiz in 1841All Reuss-Schleiz coinsReuss-Schleiz copper coinsReuss-Schleiz coins 1 PfennigNumismatic auctions