1 Pfennig 1841 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1841 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1597 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1) VF (2) No grade (1)