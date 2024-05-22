1/2 Pfennig 1841 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Pfennig 1841 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1111 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.

