Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
1/2 Pfennig 1841 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight0,76 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXII
- Denomination1/2 Pfennig
- Year1841
- RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Pfennig 1841 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1111 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Pfennig 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections