1/2 Pfennig 1841 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII)

Obverse 1/2 Pfennig 1841 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXIIReverse 1/2 Pfennig 1841 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXII

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,76 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXII
  • Denomination1/2 Pfennig
  • Year1841
  • RulerHeinrich LXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Pfennig 1841 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1111 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Pfennig 1841 A at auction WAG - May 11, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMay 11, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Pfennig 1841 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
SellerWAG
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Pfennig 1841 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 31, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Pfennig 1841 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 27, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Solidus Numismatik - July 28, 2018
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateJuly 28, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - February 15, 2018
SellerMünzen & Medaillen
DateFebruary 15, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateMay 27, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Pfennig 1841 A at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
SellerWAG
DateDecember 4, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 22, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Pfennig 1841 A at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
SellerWAG
DateOctober 11, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Pfennig 1841 A at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
SellerWAG
DateApril 12, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Pfennig 1841 A at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
SellerWAG
DateApril 6, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Pfennig 1841 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Pfennig 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

