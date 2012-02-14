Ebersdorf Groschen 1814 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf Groschen 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1136 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)