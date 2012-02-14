Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
Ebersdorf Groschen 1814 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,368)
- Weight1,76 g
- Pure silver (0,0208 oz) 0,6477 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC87,000
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LI
- DenominationGroschen
- Year1814
- RulerHeinrich LI (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf Groschen 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1136 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.
