Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Ebersdorf Groschen 1814 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI)

Obverse Ebersdorf Groschen 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LIReverse Ebersdorf Groschen 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,368)
  • Weight1,76 g
  • Pure silver (0,0208 oz) 0,6477 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC87,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LI
  • DenominationGroschen
  • Year1814
  • RulerHeinrich LI (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf Groschen 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1136 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1814 (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
561 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1814 (Ebersdorf) at auction Westfälische - February 14, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 14, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1814 (Ebersdorf) at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Groschen 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

