Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
Thaler 1868 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC7,100
Description
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XXII
- DenominationThaler
- Year1868
- RulerHeinrich XXII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (242)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31089 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
123...12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections