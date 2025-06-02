flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

Thaler 1868 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXII)

Obverse Thaler 1868 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXIIReverse Thaler 1868 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC7,100

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XXII
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1868
  • RulerHeinrich XXII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (242)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31089 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Leu - June 2, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJune 2, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
669 $
Price in auction currency 550 CHF
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Pesek Auctions - April 15, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionSP67 PCGS
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - April 6, 2025
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1868 A at auction COINSNET - March 30, 2025
SellerCOINSNET
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1868 A at auction BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION - March 22, 2025
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateMarch 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Leu - December 10, 2024
SellerLeu
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 7, 2024
ConditionMS65 ННР
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
SellerFrankfurter
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1868 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateJune 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 23, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Rhenumis - May 16, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Heritage - June 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 22, 2025
ConditionMS66 PL PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

