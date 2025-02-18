Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
Silber Groschen 1868 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,220)
- Weight2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC90,000
Description
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XXII
- DenominationSilber Groschen
- Year1868
- RulerHeinrich XXII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz Silber Groschen 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2081 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
