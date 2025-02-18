flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

Silber Groschen 1868 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXII)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1868 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXIIReverse Silber Groschen 1868 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXII

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,220)
  • Weight2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC90,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XXII
  • DenominationSilber Groschen
  • Year1868
  • RulerHeinrich XXII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz Silber Groschen 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2081 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.

Сondition
Reuss-Greiz Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Reuss-Greiz Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Reuss-Greiz Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
SellerWAG
DateNovember 7, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 14, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateMay 23, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateMay 23, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
SellerWAG
DateNovember 4, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateOctober 26, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 3, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
SellerWAG
DateApril 12, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
SellerHöhn
DateSeptember 14, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
