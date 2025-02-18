Silber Groschen 1868 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz Silber Groschen 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2081 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (6) AU (10) XF (2) VF (1)