Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
3 Pfennig 1868 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXII)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,5 - 4,56 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC240,000
Description
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XXII
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1868
- RulerHeinrich XXII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1868 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
