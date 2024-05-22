3 Pfennig 1868 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1868 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (2)