Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

3 Pfennig 1868 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXII)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1868 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXIIReverse 3 Pfennig 1868 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXII

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,5 - 4,56 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC240,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XXII
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1868
  • RulerHeinrich XXII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1868 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateJanuary 20, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateMay 27, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateApril 14, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

