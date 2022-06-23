3 Pfennig 1864 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1599 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

