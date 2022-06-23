flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

3 Pfennig 1864 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXII)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1864 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXIIReverse 3 Pfennig 1864 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXII

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,5 - 4,56 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC360,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XXII
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1864
  • RulerHeinrich XXII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1599 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
SellerWAG
DateAugust 27, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
SellerWAG
DateAugust 27, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
SellerMöller
DateJune 13, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateJanuary 20, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateMay 27, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 24, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateApril 14, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

