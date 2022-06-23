Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
3 Pfennig 1864 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXII)
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,5 - 4,56 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC360,000
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XXII
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1864
- RulerHeinrich XXII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1599 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
