flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

1 Pfennig 1868 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXII)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1868 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXIIReverse 1 Pfennig 1868 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXII

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,5 - 1,52 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC360,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XXII
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1868
  • RulerHeinrich XXII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1868 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2069 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Wójcicki - March 7, 2025
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Wójcicki - March 7, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
SellerWAG
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
SellerMöller
DateJune 13, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateMay 14, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2015
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
SellerMöller
DateMay 7, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Heritage - September 19, 2003
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Heritage - September 19, 2003
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 19, 2003
ConditionPF65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Reuss-GreizCoin catalog of Heinrich XXIICoins of Reuss-Greiz in 1868All Reuss-Greiz coinsReuss-Greiz copper coinsReuss-Greiz coins 1 PfennigNumismatic auctions