Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
1 Pfennig 1864 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXII)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,5 - 1,52 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC360,000
Description
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XXII
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1864
- RulerHeinrich XXII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2077 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
