1 Pfennig 1864 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2077 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (5) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) PF63 (1) RD (1) Service PCGS (1)