Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

1 Pfennig 1864 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXII)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1864 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXIIReverse 1 Pfennig 1864 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXII

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,5 - 1,52 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC360,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XXII
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1864
  • RulerHeinrich XXII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2077 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
SellerMöller
DateJune 13, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
SellerFrühwald
DateJuly 4, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
SellerKatz
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionPF63 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2017
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 8, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 8, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

