flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

Thaler 1858 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XX)

Obverse Thaler 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXReverse Thaler 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XX

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter32 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC9,500

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XX
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1858
  • RulerHeinrich XX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (279)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4212 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Stephen Album - May 18, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Stack's - May 15, 2025
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Stack's - May 15, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1858 A at auction WAG - May 11, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMay 11, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - February 19, 2025
SellerVila Rica Moedas Ltda
DateFebruary 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1858 A at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 7, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 10, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 10, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1858 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Reuss-GreizCoin catalog of Heinrich XXCoins of Reuss-Greiz in 1858All Reuss-Greiz coinsReuss-Greiz silver coinsReuss-Greiz coins ThalerNumismatic auctions