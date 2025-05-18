Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
Thaler 1858 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XX)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter32 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC9,500
Description
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XX
- DenominationThaler
- Year1858
- RulerHeinrich XX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (279)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4212 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
