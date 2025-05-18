Thaler 1858 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4212 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 20, 2018.

