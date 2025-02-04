2 Thaler 1851 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1851 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1051 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 11,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

