Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
2 Thaler 1851 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XX)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,119 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,4071 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,400
Description
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XX
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1851
- RulerHeinrich XX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1851 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1051 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 11,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 4, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
1550 $
Price in auction currency 1550 USD
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 17, 2021
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections