Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

2 Thaler 1851 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XX)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1851 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXReverse 2 Thaler 1851 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XX

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,119 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,4071 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,400

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XX
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1851
  • RulerHeinrich XX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1851 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1051 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 11,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction WAG - March 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
2075 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Heritage - February 4, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 4, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
1550 $
Price in auction currency 1550 USD
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 14, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
SellerMarciniak
DateJune 13, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionMS66 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
SellerWAG
DateMay 14, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateMay 14, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 17, 2021
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Nihon - December 13, 2020
SellerNihon
DateDecember 13, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
SellerRhenumis
DateNovember 27, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
SellerKünker
DateJune 25, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
SellerKünker
DateMarch 19, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 15, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 18, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
SellerSonntag
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1851 A at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

