Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
2 Thaler 1848 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XX)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,119 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,4071 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,400
Description
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XX
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1848
- RulerHeinrich XX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1848 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
708 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
SellerAuktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
DateApril 22, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
123...4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections