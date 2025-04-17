flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

2 Thaler 1848 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XX)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1848 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXReverse 2 Thaler 1848 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XX

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,119 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,4071 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,400

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XX
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1848
  • RulerHeinrich XX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1848 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.

Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Katz - April 17, 2025
SellerKatz
DateApril 17, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
2849 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 13, 2025
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
708 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
SellerSonntag
DateJuly 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
SellerWAG
DateNovember 12, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateApril 16, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
SellerAuktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
DateApril 22, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateOctober 21, 2021
ConditionXF
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 20, 2020
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateMay 4, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
SellerSonntag
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2017
SellerAuctiones
DateDecember 17, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction GINZA - November 18, 2017
SellerGINZA
DateNovember 18, 2017
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Möller - November 6, 2017
SellerMöller
DateNovember 6, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1848 A at auction Rauch - November 10, 2016
SellerRauch
DateNovember 10, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

