2 Thaler 1848 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1848 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (18) XF (30) VF (9) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (2) MS61 (3) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (4)

Auctiones (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aureo & Calicó (3)

Cayón (2)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

Höhn (5)

Katz (1)

Künker (18)

MDC Monaco (1)

Möller (2)

Rauch (1)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (3)

WAG (6)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (2)