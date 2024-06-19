Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
2 Thaler 1844 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XX)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,119 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,4071 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,400
Description
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XX
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1844
- RulerHeinrich XX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1844 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3298 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 2,800,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
6561 $
Price in auction currency 6250 EUR
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
1289 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
SellerAuktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
DateApril 22, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
SellerAuction World
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionPF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
