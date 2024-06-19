2 Thaler 1844 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1844 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3298 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 2,800,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (10) AU (15) XF (28) VF (7) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) PF65 (1) DETAILS (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (7) NGC (4)

