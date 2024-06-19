flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

2 Thaler 1844 A (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XX)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1844 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XXReverse 2 Thaler 1844 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XX

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,119 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,4071 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,400

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XX
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1844
  • RulerHeinrich XX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1844 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3298 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 2,800,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
6561 $
Price in auction currency 6250 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
1289 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 21, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMay 5, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
SellerAuktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
DateApril 22, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 1, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
SellerStack's
DateAugust 18, 2021
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 19, 2021
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateApril 20, 2021
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
SellerAuction World
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
SellerAuction World
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionPF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 2 Thaler 1844 A at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 18, 2019
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateNovember 18, 2019
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
