Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

3 Pfennig 1833 L (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1833 L - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIXReverse 3 Pfennig 1833 L - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,58 - 5,27 g
  • Diameter23,2 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIX
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1833
  • RulerHeinrich XIX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1833 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 960 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1833 L at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1833 L at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateJanuary 20, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1833 L at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
SellerWAG
DateNovember 4, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1833 L at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
SellerVL Nummus
DateMarch 11, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1833 L at auction VL Nummus - November 5, 2017
SellerVL Nummus
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1833 L at auction VL Nummus - October 30, 2016
SellerVL Nummus
DateOctober 30, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1833 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
