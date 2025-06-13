Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
3 Pfennig 1832 L (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,58 - 5,27 g
- Diameter23,2 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XIX
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1832
- RulerHeinrich XIX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1832 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1447 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
SellerRio de la Plata
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
