3 Pfennig 1832 L (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1832 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1447 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (1)