Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

3 Pfennig 1832 L (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1832 L - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIXReverse 3 Pfennig 1832 L - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,58 - 5,27 g
  • Diameter23,2 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIX
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1832
  • RulerHeinrich XIX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1832 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1447 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1832 L at auction Rio de la Plata - June 13, 2025
SellerRio de la Plata
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1832 L at auction WCN - July 20, 2023
SellerWCN
DateJuly 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1832 L at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1832 L at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1832 L at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
SellerWAG
DateApril 9, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1832 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

