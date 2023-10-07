3 Pfennig 1831 L (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1831 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1162 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place December 11, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (12) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)