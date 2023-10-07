flag
3 Pfennig 1831 L (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,58 - 5,27 g
  • Diameter23,2 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIX
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1831
  • RulerHeinrich XIX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1831 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1162 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place December 11, 2022.

Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1831 L at auction WDA - MiM - November 28, 2024
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1831 L at auction WDA - MiM - November 28, 2024
SellerWDA - MiM
DateNovember 28, 2024
ConditionAU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1831 L at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1831 L at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 7, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1831 L at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
SellerWAG
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1831 L at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1831 L at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
SellerKatz
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1831 L at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1831 L at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateMarch 29, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1831 L at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateMarch 14, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1831 L at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1831 L at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJune 9, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1831 L at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateJanuary 20, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1831 L at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1831 L at auction Höhn - April 14, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateApril 14, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1831 L at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 27, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1831 L at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateJanuary 13, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1831 L at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1831 L at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1831 L at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

