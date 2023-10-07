Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
3 Pfennig 1831 L (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,58 - 5,27 g
- Diameter23,2 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XIX
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1831
- RulerHeinrich XIX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1831 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1162 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place December 11, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
