3 Pfennig 1829 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1829 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2074 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) No grade (1)