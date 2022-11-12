flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

3 Pfennig 1829 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1829 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIXReverse 3 Pfennig 1829 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,58 - 5,27 g
  • Diameter23,2 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIX
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1829
  • RulerHeinrich XIX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1829 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2074 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1829 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1829 at auction Russiancoin - February 16, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 16, 2017
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Reuss-GreizCoin catalog of Heinrich XIXCoins of Reuss-Greiz in 1829All Reuss-Greiz coinsReuss-Greiz copper coinsReuss-Greiz coins 3 PfennigNumismatic auctions