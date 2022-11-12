Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
3 Pfennig 1829 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,58 - 5,27 g
- Diameter23,2 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XIX
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1829
- RulerHeinrich XIX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1829 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2074 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
