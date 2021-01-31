Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
3 Pfennig 1828 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1828 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3414 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.
