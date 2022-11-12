flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

3 Pfennig 1827 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1827 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIXReverse 3 Pfennig 1827 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,58 - 5,27 g
  • Diameter23,2 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIX
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1827
  • RulerHeinrich XIX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1827 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3075 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

Сondition
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1827 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
SellerWAG
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1827 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1827 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1827 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
SellerDenga1700
DateOctober 5, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1827 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
SellerKatz
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1827 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1827 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1827 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

