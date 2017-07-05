3 Pfennig 1826 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1826 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6656 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition XF (1)