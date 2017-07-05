flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

3 Pfennig 1821 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1821 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIXReverse 3 Pfennig 1821 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,58 - 5,27 g
  • Diameter23,2 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIX
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1821
  • RulerHeinrich XIX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1821 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1177 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place June 12, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1821 at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
SellerWAG
DateJune 12, 2022
ConditionMS64 BN NGC
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1821 at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1821 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Reuss-GreizCoin catalog of Heinrich XIXCoins of Reuss-Greiz in 1821All Reuss-Greiz coinsReuss-Greiz copper coinsReuss-Greiz coins 3 PfennigNumismatic auctions