Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

3 Pfennig 1819 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1819 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIXReverse 3 Pfennig 1819 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,58 - 5,27 g
  • Diameter23,2 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIX
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1819
  • RulerHeinrich XIX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1819 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6652 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1819 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

