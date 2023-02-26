flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

3 Pfennig 1817 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1817 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIXReverse 3 Pfennig 1817 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX

Photo by: Medaillenhandlung Annette Hoßfeld

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,58 - 5,27 g
  • Diameter23,2 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC144,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIX
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1817
  • RulerHeinrich XIX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1817 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 987 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place December 3, 2017.

Сondition
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1817 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1817 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
SellerWAG
DateDecember 3, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1817 at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 3, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1817 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

