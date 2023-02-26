Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
3 Pfennig 1817 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,58 - 5,27 g
- Diameter23,2 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC144,000
Description
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XIX
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1817
- RulerHeinrich XIX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1817 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 987 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place December 3, 2017.
