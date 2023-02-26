3 Pfennig 1817 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 3 Pfennig 1817 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 987 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place December 3, 2017.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (1)