Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

1 Pfennig 1832 L (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1832 L - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIXReverse 1 Pfennig 1832 L - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,26 - 1,4 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIX
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1832
  • RulerHeinrich XIX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1832 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1088 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 64. Bidding took place June 9, 2019.

Сondition
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1832 L at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 31, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1832 L at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJune 9, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
