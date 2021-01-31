1 Pfennig 1832 L (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1832 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1088 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 64. Bidding took place June 9, 2019.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)