Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
1 Pfennig 1832 L (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1832 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1088 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 64. Bidding took place June 9, 2019.
