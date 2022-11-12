Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
1 Pfennig 1831 L (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,26 - 1,4 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XIX
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1831
- RulerHeinrich XIX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1831 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2076 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
