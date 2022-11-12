flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

1 Pfennig 1831 L (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1831 L - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIXReverse 1 Pfennig 1831 L - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,26 - 1,4 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIX
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1831
  • RulerHeinrich XIX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1831 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2076 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1831 L at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1831 L at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1831 L at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 25, 2013
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateMay 25, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1831 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
