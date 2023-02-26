flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

1 Pfennig 1830 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1830 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIXReverse 1 Pfennig 1830 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,26 - 1,4 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIX
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1830
  • RulerHeinrich XIX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1830 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5300 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 27. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1830 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1830 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR

