1 Pfennig 1829 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1829 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1587 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition AU (1)