Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
1 Pfennig 1827 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,26 - 1,4 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XIX
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1827
- RulerHeinrich XIX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1827 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5298 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.
