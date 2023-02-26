flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

1 Pfennig 1827 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1827 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIXReverse 1 Pfennig 1827 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,26 - 1,4 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIX
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1827
  • RulerHeinrich XIX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1827 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5298 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1827 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1827 at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
SellerWAG
DateNovember 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Reuss-GreizCoin catalog of Heinrich XIXCoins of Reuss-Greiz in 1827All Reuss-Greiz coinsReuss-Greiz copper coinsReuss-Greiz coins 1 PfennigNumismatic auctions