1 Pfennig 1827 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1827 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5298 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)