Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

1 Pfennig 1824 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1824 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIXReverse 1 Pfennig 1824 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,26 - 1,4 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIX
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1824
  • RulerHeinrich XIX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 959 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1824 at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
SellerZöttl
DateJanuary 15, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1824 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

