1 Pfennig 1820 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1820 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6653 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition VF (1)