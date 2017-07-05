Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
1 Pfennig 1820 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,26 - 1,4 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XIX
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1820
- RulerHeinrich XIX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Pfennig 1820 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6653 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections