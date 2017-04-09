Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868
1 Heller 1819 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)
- MetalCopper
- Weight0,61 - 1 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC48,000
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XIX
- Denomination1 Heller
- Year1819
- RulerHeinrich XIX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Heller 1819 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1151 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place April 9, 2017.
For the sale of 1 Heller 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
