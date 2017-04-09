flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

1 Heller 1819 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)

Obverse 1 Heller 1819 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIXReverse 1 Heller 1819 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,61 - 1 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC48,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIX
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1819
  • RulerHeinrich XIX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Heller 1819 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1151 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place April 9, 2017.

Сondition
Reuss-Greiz 1 Heller 1819 at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
SellerWAG
DateApril 9, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Heller 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Reuss-GreizCoin catalog of Heinrich XIXCoins of Reuss-Greiz in 1819All Reuss-Greiz coinsReuss-Greiz copper coinsReuss-Greiz coins 1 HellerNumismatic auctions