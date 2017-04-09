1 Heller 1819 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Heller 1819 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1151 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place April 9, 2017.

Сondition VF (1)