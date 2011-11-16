flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

1 Heller 1817 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)

Obverse 1 Heller 1817 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIXReverse 1 Heller 1817 - Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,61 - 1 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC40,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIX
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1817
  • RulerHeinrich XIX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Heller 1817 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1445 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Reuss-Greiz 1 Heller 1817 at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
SellerWAG
DateNovember 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Reuss-Greiz 1 Heller 1817 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Heller 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Reuss-GreizCoin catalog of Heinrich XIXCoins of Reuss-Greiz in 1817All Reuss-Greiz coinsReuss-Greiz copper coinsReuss-Greiz coins 1 HellerNumismatic auctions