1 Heller 1817 (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIX)
- MetalCopper
- Weight0,61 - 1 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC40,000
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XIX
- Denomination1 Heller
- Year1817
- RulerHeinrich XIX (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz 1 Heller 1817 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIX. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1445 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
For the sale of 1 Heller 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
