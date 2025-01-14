Thaler 1812 L L (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 with mark L L. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1444 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (40) XF (56) VF (9) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

BAC (3)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (12)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (1)

Grün (16)

Heritage (2)

Höhn (7)

Künker (27)

Möller (9)

Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller (6)

NOONANS (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Reinhard Fischer (7)

Rhenumis (4)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (3)

WAG (5)

Westfälische (4)