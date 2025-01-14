flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

Thaler 1812 L L (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Obverse Thaler 1812 L L - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIIIReverse Thaler 1812 L L - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter38 mm
  • EdgeOrnamental
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,275

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIII
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1812
  • RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 with mark L L. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1444 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L L at auction NOONANS - March 6, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L L at auction Rhenumis - January 14, 2025
SellerRhenumis
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
2258 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L L at auction Rhenumis - May 16, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L L at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L L at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L L at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L L at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 25, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L L at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L L at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L L at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateMay 6, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L L at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateMay 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L L at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 23, 2022
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L L at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
SellerRhenumis
DateNovember 26, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L L at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
SellerGärtner
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L L at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 1, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L L at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L L at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L L at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
SellerWAG
DateDecember 6, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L L at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
SellerRhenumis
DateNovember 27, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L L at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L L at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L L at auction AURORA - June 26, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateJune 26, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Reuss-GreizCoin catalog of Heinrich XIIICoins of Reuss-Greiz in 1812All Reuss-Greiz coinsReuss-Greiz silver coinsReuss-Greiz coins ThalerNumismatic auctions