Thaler 1812 L "Type 1806-1812" (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeOrnamental
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,275
Description
- CountryReuss-Greiz
- PeriodHeinrich XIII
- DenominationThaler
- Year1812
- RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
