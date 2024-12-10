flag
Reuss-GreizPeriod:1806-1868 1806-1868

Thaler 1812 L "Type 1806-1812" (Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII)

Obverse Thaler 1812 L "Type 1806-1812" - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIIIReverse Thaler 1812 L "Type 1806-1812" - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Greiz, Heinrich XIII

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeOrnamental
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,275

Description

  • CountryReuss-Greiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIII
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1812
  • RulerHeinrich XIII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XIII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L at auction Leu - December 10, 2024
SellerLeu
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
910 $
Price in auction currency 800 CHF
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
809 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateMay 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
SellerNumimarket
DateNovember 10, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 1, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateJuly 1, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 6, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 24, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 13, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
SellerSonntag
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateApril 16, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
SellerGrün
DateMay 17, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateJune 4, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Greiz Thaler 1812 L at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

